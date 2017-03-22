Commissioners reject change to their property tax policy

4:19 Wichita State actors train for Hollywood Pause

1:21 Why slain police canine wasn't wearing a bullet-proof vest

0:35 First nonstop Southwest flight leaves for Phoenix

1:14 Parkville boat ramp where Toni Anderson's car was found

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

4:11 Family and friends celebrate the life of Toni Anderson

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

2:01 Two boys hit by car on 13th Street

1:14 Nico Hernandez returns to humble beginnings before first pro fight