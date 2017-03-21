Kansas foster care system could see changes

A task force would develop potential changes to the Kansas foster care system – which was faulted in a critical state audit – and make recommendations to lawmakers, under a bill advanced by a House panel Tuesday.
The task force, comprised of both lawmakers and those with first-hand experience in foster care, would report to the Legislature by January 2018. The group’s recommendations would set the scene for debates over changes to foster care later that year.
The House Children and Seniors Committees unanimously approved a bill establishing the task force, which Rep. Linda Gallagher, R-Lenexa, and the committee’s vice chair, described as the panel’s “signature” bill for the year.
The hope is that the task force can move beyond identifying problems within the foster care system to proposing solutions, lawmakers on the committee said.
“We don’t want this to be another group to issue yet another study to go on the shelf,” Gallagher said.
A state audit last summer concluded the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which oversees the state’s privatized foster care system, failed to ensure the safety of children in the system.
DCF failed to conduct background checks on foster families, some foster homes had inadequate sleeping space for children, and monthly in-person visits to foster homes did not always take place.
Additionally, auditors also found that DCF failed to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect called in to the Kansas Protection Report Center in five of 40 cases reviewed.
The task force would study the audit, but also gather its own information as it crafts recommendations.
“I’ve heard enough to know we need to act,” said Rep. Jarrod Ousley, the committee’s ranking Democrat. “I can’t sit idle and I don’t like, ‘create a committee to come up with this, come up with that.’
“However, if we can get all these stakeholders, if you will, sitting at the table, we’re going to craft a better plan of action.”
In testimony to the committee last week, DCF said it was neutral on the proposal. The agency suggested a status report on the foster care system could be submitted to the House committee as a substitute to a task force.
“Additional oversight beyond this, in line with what (the bill) proposed, may be manageable under the current DCF budget. However, staff time for agency employees who are currently engaged in protecting children would be impacted. This may not be the most efficient form of oversight,” DCF attorney Kathy Armstrong told lawmakers in written remarks.
With Tuesday’s committee vote, the bill now heads to the House floor. The committee used a procedural maneuver that could allow the Legislature to more quickly pass the bill – a sign that lawmakers are aiming to move swiftly as taxes and budget debates continue to dominate the session.
