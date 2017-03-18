Conservative Kansas lawmakers developing flat tax plan

3:50 Detective describes her encounter with accused killer Pause

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati

2:01 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win over Dayton

1:41 Clark County residents deal with health effects of smoke, ash after fires

0:18 Miege sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

1:21 Centrally located Doc Green's to open Monday

12:10 Shockers edge out Dayton in 64-58 tournament win

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor