Court considers whether constitution protects right to an abortion

Several Kansas Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical about the state’s assertion that the state constitution doesn’t protect the right to an abortion Thursday.
Justices heard oral arguments in a case that could determine whether a law banning a type of second-trimester abortion is constitutional.
Physicians Herbert Hodes and Tracy Nauser sued over Senate Bill 95, passed in April 2015. The law prohibits doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions, a procedure used in 95 percent of second-trimester abortions that involves the use of surgical tools to remove the fetus.
The requirements of the law have been under a court injunction and have never been enforced.
Arguments on Thursday centered on whether a right to abortion exists within the state constitution. Justice Dan Biles questioned whether the lack of a state constitutional right to an abortion would mean the state could bar women from abortions even in cases where it could save her life.
Does the "Kansas Constitution allow the government to say she must die?" Biles asked.
Justice Lee Johnson asked whether the rights within the state constitution can be less broad than the protections in the U.S. Constitution. He argued that the state constitution can't afford fewer rights than what is guaranteed federally.
"The state constitution does not have to mirror the federal constitution," said Stephen McAllister, the solicitor general.
McAllister said the physicians could mount a challenge under federal law but have chosen not do so. He said Kansas throughout its history hasn’t recognized the right to an abortion.
He warned the justices that finding a right to an abortion would open up the door to continuous litigation like at the federal level in the wake of the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.
Attorney Janet Crepps, arguing for the physicians, said the court has in the past found that the Kansas Constitution’s protections mirror the United States Constitution. But in explaining why the physicians are seeking a state ruling, she said the United States Supreme Court’s view of abortion “ebbs and flows” with the political tide.
“The right to an abortion has been protected under the 14th Amendment for more than 40 years,” Crepps said.
Justice Caleb Stegall asked multiple times about the implications that finding a right to an abortion could have for other state laws. Stegall asked whether finding a right to an abortion could conflict with a law that allows people to be prosecuted for murdering an unborn child if the unborn child doesn’t have rights.
Johnson said criminal law is meant to protect society. The fetus doesn’t have to possess constitutional rights to be a victim of a crime, he said.
The Hodes and Nauser case reached the justices after a lower court judge ruled the state constitution protects the right to an abortion. The Kansas Court of Appeals then upheld the ruling after an effective tie. Seven judges sided with the state, which is seeking to uphold the law, and seven sided with the doctors, though one issued a separate concurring opinion.
The Trust Women South Wind Women’s Center, which provides abortions in Wichita, said it was hopeful the state Supreme Court would uphold the lower courts.
“With the federal climate toward reproductive rights becoming increasingly hostile, it’s more important than ever for states to recognize that women have bodily integrity and that they must be afforded those inalienable rights under the constitution,” CEO Julie Burkhart said.
Kathy Ostrowski, a spokeswoman for Kansans for Life, said the United States Supreme Court has been moving away from the Roe decision in recent years and that supporters of abortion rights are seeking a ruling protecting the right to an abortion at the state level because of that.
Ostrowski said it’s difficult to know which laws might be vulnerable if the court finds the right to an abortion in the state constitution.
“We don’t think (the court is) going to do that because the arguments were made very strongly the United States’ Supreme Court’s opinion about abortion has been pretty much mirrored in Kansas so far.”
