Senate president says she will propose across-the-board spending cut

Senate President Susan Wagle plans to propose an across-the-board spending cut – including schools – during an upcoming budget debate.
Wagle said she is speaking with fellow senators and the size of the cut has not been determined. The Wichita Republican said the size of the cut would be under 5 percent, however.
The amendment is expected to come during a debate Thursday on a bill to fix the state’s current-year budget shortfall, which stands at about $280 million. Wagle said the cut she will propose would only fill a portion of the budget gap.
But the reduction in spending, which she indicated would carry forward into the next budget, would lessen the amount Kansas needs to raise taxes, she said.
“We’re experiencing a shortfall in all agencies and after we’ve had a budget committee look at all aspects of spending and dictate the amounts they think are appropriate for each agency, how do you do anything other than across the board and have everyone experience the pain the same amount?” Wagle said.
“And it is painful, but I’ve experienced it in my family, I’ve experienced it in my business and I think Kansans expect us to cut expenses before we determine a tax increase.”
Last month, Wagle voted against legislation that would have raised personal income taxes and eliminated an exemption on pass-through business income – although she urged Gov. Sam Brownback to allow the bill to become law.
Brownback vetoed the bill, and Wagle voted against overriding the veto. The override effort fell three votes short in the Senate.
Earlier in the session, Senate GOP leaders put forward a plan that would have cut K-12 spending by 5 percent and higher education spending by 4 percent. Legislative leaders called off a debate on that bill after acknowledging the cuts didn’t have enough support to pass.
The proposed cut from Wagle, which would include K-12 and higher education, comes after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that funding for public K-12 schools is inadequate. Justices set a June 30 deadline for the Legislature to enact a new funding system, but didn’t specify how much lawmakers must spend on education. She said the cut could be restored through a new school finance formula.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee sent a bill to balance the current-year budget to the Senate floor on Tuesday. The panel unanimously advanced the proposal, which doesn’t include cuts to state agencies or education.
Under the bill, Kansas would effectively loan itself about $103 million from a long-term investment fund to help balance the fiscal year 2017 budget. The state would pay back the fund in future years.
The bill would also withhold $150 million from the state’s pension system, KPERS, this year. The amount would be paid back over the next two decades.
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, predicted on Tuesday that cuts to education wouldn’t pass the Senate. Mark Tallman, a lobbyist with the Kansas Association of School Boards, said he was less concerned about the possibility of a cut to schools after the unanimous committee vote.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
