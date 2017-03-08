Brownback to be named U.N. ambassador for food and ag, report says

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be named the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for Food and Agriculture, according to a public radio report.
A possible appointment to the Trump administration for Brownback has been rumored since November, but the governor has been tight-lipped about his prospects. His office would not confirm the report from Kansas Public Radio when asked for comment late Wednesday afternoon.
“Governor Brownback is focused on working with the Kansas legislature to balance the budget and pass a modern school funding system,” said Melika Willoughby, the governor’s spokeswoman.
Pressed on whether she was denying the accuracy of the report, Willoughby kept repeating that same comment.
The White House also would not comment on the matter.
Clay Barker, the executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said he had no first-hand knowledge of an appointment but that the report is consistent with things he has heard.
Kansas Public Radio cited an unnamed source who called Brownback’s appointment “a done deal.” If confirmed by the Senate, Brownback would become the leader of the U.S. Mission to the U.N. Agencies in Rome.
Brownback, a former member of the U.S. Senate, served on Trump’s agricultural and Catholic advisory committees during the campaign.
If Brownback resigns, the position of governor would automatically go to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.
Colyer, a plastic surgeon, has served six years as lieutenant governor, elected on the joint ticket with Brownback in 2010.
He also served four years in the state Senate and two years in the House of Representatives.
Colyer is a graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Kansas medical school.
He volunteers with an international group of physicians who provide trauma and reconstructive surgery to victims of violence in war-torn Third World countries including Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Trump administration has tapped other sitting governors for foreign policy posts. Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad was selected to be the U.S. Ambassador to China. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed as the ambassador to the United Nations in January.
Contributing: Dion Lefler and Daniel Salazar of The Eagle, Hunter Woodall of Kansas City Star and Anita Kumar of McClatchy Washington Bureau
