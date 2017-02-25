Democrats hope Sanders’ Kansas speech delivers message of hope, resistance

Kansas Democrats hope a visit from 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will energize and encourage the party under the Donald Trump administration.
Hundreds of people filled a high school gymnasium in Topeka on Saturday night to listen to Sanders, the Vermont senator who mounted a populist campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.
Wichitan Ron Schauf, waiting for the speech, said he hoped Sanders would encourage Democrats to unite around common issues in the Trump era.
“It’s important for the party to find its footing again,” he said.
Phillip Rogers from Shawnee said he hoped the rally would show “people who oppose Trump are still willing to resist.”
“Even though it seems dark right now, things will get better if we just stick together,” he said.
Bill Shoemaker of Topeka said he hoped the speech would underscore the importance of turning out for each election.
“I hope he’ll inspire a whole group of people to fight the … ill effects of this administration,” added Barbara Whittmer of Topeka.
Sanders is the Democrats’ keynote speaker for their annual Washington Days convention. Sanders comfortably won the Kansas Democratic Caucus over Hillary Clinton last March.
Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk said landing Sanders for the keynote speaker was “huge” for the state party.
“It’s one of the more big-league things we’ve had happen,” he said.
In addition to guidance under the Trump administration, Hawk said he hoped Sanders’ speech would inspire Democrats to be more active in state government, where Republicans control the governorship and both houses of the Legislature.
“We’ve got to resist,” he said. “That message needs to be loud and clear.”
This story will be updated after Sanders speaks.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
