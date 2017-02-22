Kansas House advances Medicaid expansion

The Kansas House advanced a measure to expand Medicaid after a lengthy debate Wednesday.
Supporters said Medicaid expansion would help with health care access for more than 150,000 Kansans and bring millions of federal dollars back to Kansas.
“It’s going to protect people. It’s going to help people. It’s going to spur economic development,” said Rep. Steven Crum, D-Haysville.
But others questioned whether the state could afford expansion, and whether Kansas should expand Medicaid as Congress considers repealing the Affordable Care Act.
“The timing is not right for this,” said Rep. Greg Lakin, R-Wichita. “Postponing it for a while until we could find out what our tax situation is, until we know what the Supreme Court does with our schools.”
The vote came after a bill to expand Medicaid had been tabled Monday until at least April 3 by a House committee. A separate bill was amended Wednesday to add Medicaid expansion by a 85-40 vote. After numerous other amendments to add more to the bill failed, the final bill passed 83-40.
Rep. Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, brought the amendment to the floor. She pointed to hospitals and health groups that showed support for expansion during several committee hearings.
“They are asking us to allow them to take care of their patients,” Concannon said.
Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, questioned whether the federal uncertainty around the Affordable Care Act came up during the bill’s hearings. He said hospitals in his district would benefit from expansion, but added that he was worried about the cost of expansion while the state struggles to pay its bills for this fiscal year and beyond.
“We have a very tight situation as far as money that can be expended in this state,” Waymaster said.
Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, compared expanding Medicaid to jumping on a sinking cruise ship, a reference to an analogy Gov. Sam Brownback used in his State of the State address.
“This is hoping beyond hope that we never have to face the bottom line,” Smith said.
Rep. Jim Kelly, R-Independence, said the closing of Mercy Hospital had a devastating impact on his district.
“The doctors left and there’s no continuity of health care for the residents,” Kelly said. “It’s not a pretty picture.”
He said expansion would provide funds that would help save dozens of hospitals, particularly in rural areas.
“Think if your town was Independence,” Kelly said. “Next time … it could be your district.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
How they voted
Here’s how south-central Kansas lawmakers voted on HB 2044, which was amended to expand Medicaid.
Democrats voting yes: All area Democrats voted yes.
Republicans voting yes: Roger Elliott, Greg Lakin, Wichita; Steven Becker, Buhler; Mary Martha Good, El Dorado; Anita Judd-Jenkins, Arkansas City; Don Schroeder, Hesston; Joe Seiwert, Pretty Prairie; Jack Thimesch, Cunningham.
Republicans voting no: Leo Delperdang, Daniel Hawkins, Susan Humphries, Brenda Landwehr, Les Osterman, Chuck Weber, John Whitmer, Wichita; Doug Blex, Independence; Blake Carpenter, Derby; Pete DeGraaf, Mulvane; Kyle Hoffman, Coldwater; Les Mason, McPherson; Kristey Williams, Augusta.
Republicans not voting: Steve Huebert, Valley Center
