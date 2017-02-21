Wichita plans to close six pools, including McAdams immediately

The pool at McAdams Park in northeast Wichita will close immediately and be replaced with a smaller “splash park” two years from now, despite opposition from African-American community elders.
The McAdams closure was included in a pool master plan adopted by the Wichita City Council on Tuesday.
The plan will close six of nine public pools by 2023, leaving College Hill, Harvest Park and Aley Park as the three remaining pools.
McAdams, Boston, Edgemoor, Evergreen, Linwood, Orchard, Harrison and Planeview parks will be equipped with splash parks for children to play in. Minisa Park would lose its pool in favor of an “other amenity” yet to be defined, city documents show.
Splash parks are not deep enough for swimming, so they do not require lifeguards or staffing beyond routine maintenance and twice-daily testing for chlorine content of the water. As a result, they can be open 11 hours a day for 18 to 20 weeks a year, Parks and Recreation Director Troy Houtman said.
It costs about $25,000 to $30,000 a year to operate splash parks, compared with $50,000 to $60,000 to operate a swimming pool for fewer hours a day and fewer days a year, Houtman said.
The decision to shut down McAdams pool, near 13th Street in a historically black community in northeast Wichita, did not sit well with representatives of the Council of Elders, an advisory group that is active in the community.
The elders said taking away the pool would further harm a neighborhood that has been neglected by city economic development and amenities efforts.
“When you talk about community development, when you talk about neighborhood development, you’re talking about a neighborhood that’s been completely ignored,” said Wakeelah Martinez, administrator of the Council of Elders. “And people have moved out. And so when you take the things like this pool away from these types of neighborhoods ... then you’re talking about: Who wants to come back to a neighborhood where the schools have gone, cultural aspects of performance and arts have gone, and now the pool that our children could walk to is now gone?”
Council member Bryan Frye, who proposed the plan adopted by the council, said the pools that are being closed are outdated and that splash parks will allow more places to cool off from the summer heat.
“I’m hopeful that today’s action is only one phase of a longer-term aquatics master plan that will continue to evolve and adapt to our community’s needs and desires and that eventually we will be in a position to add even more new modern pools, better than what we have now,” Frye said.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments