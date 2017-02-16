Politics & Government

February 16, 2017 11:36 AM

Kansas weighs interstate fire cooperation after Anderson Creek fire

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

After the Anderson Creek fire torched swaths of northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas last March, a proposal in the Kansas House would let Kansas work with neighboring states on fighting fires.

Under HB 2140, Kansas would join the Great Plains Interstate Fire Compact starting in July. The compact would allow Kansas to get additional firefighting manpower from six member states: Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and New Mexico. Kansas could also provide help to those states on fires and other disasters.

States that request help may have to reimburse other states for costs they incur as they help fight fires.

Rodney Redinger, a Kansas Forest Service fire training specialist, was an incident commander of the Anderson Creek fire last year.

“For us to request other resources from, say, Oklahoma, it would have had a couple-hour process to get those resources,” Redinger said in a House Federal and State Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday. “It just seemed really inefficient.”

Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby, questioned whether joining the Great Plains compact would have made in a difference in the fire on the Kansas-Oklahoma border. Redinger said joining any regional compact would open the state to getting help from states in compacts.

Redinger said essentially every county in the state helped fight the Anderson Creek fire.

“We did not have an opportunity to bring in outside resources,” he said.

Riley County Assistant Fire Chief Doug Schmitt also fought the Anderson Creek fire in Barber County.

“The fire knows no boundaries. It doesn’t stop at the state line,” he said. “Time is of the essence for us.”

Schmitt said interstate cooperation on fires became a big priority for Kansas firefighters in the months after the Anderson Creek fire.

“(The compact) would have helped the impact of the fire down there,” Schmitt said. “It makes perfect sense to us.”

Kansas State Forester Larry Biles said rural, volunteer fire districts are the backbone of the state’s firefighting efforts.

“They are doing to this as a sidebar to their day jobs,” Biles said. “This compact will add a great deal of value to our operation.”

Where It All Began: The Anderson Creek Fire

A rancher show the devastation wrought by the massive 2016 wildfire. Hundreds of thousands of acres were scorched in south-central Kansas. (by Oliver Morrison)

omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Life returns to the Red Hills

On March 22, 2016, the Anderson Creek fire consumed nearly 400,000 acres of prairie, scouring the land of almost all things living. Now after 6 months, life has returned to the Red Hills near Medicine Lodge, Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

brader@wichitaeagle.com
 

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

View more video

Nation & World Videos