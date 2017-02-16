Kansas weighs interstate fire cooperation after Anderson Creek fire

The view from the bridge at Anderson Creek, where it is believed the more than 370,000-acre fire started in March 2016.
Oliver Morrison
File photo
A fence post was burned into two parts at the end of the first acre of a more than 370,000-acre fire that started near Freedom, Okla., on March 22, 2016.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
A tree appears to have been split in two along Anderson Creek a few hundred yards from where the fire started.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
Bruce Stansberry points to the spot under the bridge where he took his shovel and bucket to prevent the fire from heading south on Highway 64.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
Fire burns itself out on Jerry Magnuson’s property southwest of Medicine Lodge.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
The view from the bridge at Anderson Creek, where it is believed the more than 370,000-acre fire started.
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
A grass fire ignites cedar trees and brush next to a road southwest of Medicine Lodge on Friday. (March 25, 2016)
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
A meadowlark rests in a burned-out pasture near Medicine Lodge, Kan., on Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2016. Wildfires in south-central Kansas burned the vegetation.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A turkey vulture circles over the Gyp Hills in south-central Kansas on Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2016, after wildfire swept through area.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A farm building was destroyed by a grass fire near Mingona, Kan., west of Medicine Lodge. (March 24, 2016)
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
A building was destroyed by a grass fire near Mingona, Kan., west of Medicine Lodge. (March 24, 2016)
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
A firefighter crew douses a line of grass fire about 15 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge. More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A building was destroyed by a grass fire near Mingona, Kansas west of Medicine Lodge. (March 24, 2016)
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
Pat Thomas of Wichita looks at the remains of her childhood home on Gyp Hills Road west of Medicine Lodge Thursday afternoon after grass fires swept through the area Wednesday, destroying the house and several out buildings. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A farm building was destroyed by a grass fire near Mingona, Kansas west of Medicine Lodge. (March 24, 2016)
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
An aerial photograph shows fires still burning west of Medicine Lodge Thursday. (March 24, 2016)
Courtesy
Kansas Highway Patrol
Cedar trees go up in flames during a grass fire about 15 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge. More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
An aerial photograph shows fires still burning west of Medicine Lodge Thursday. (March 24, 2016)
Courtesy
Kansas Highway Patrol
Area firefighters discuss their next move as they continue to fight a large wildfire southwest of Medicine Lodge Thursday morning. (March 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A vehicle from the Sawyer Rural Fire Department changes location near the scene of a large wildfire west of Medicine Lodge Thursday morning. (March 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Fire burns on a side hill south of Lake City, Kan., Wednesday, March 23, 2016. A large grass fire burned thousands of acres of ground in Barber County Wednesday. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
A old train trestle bridge burns near Lake City, Kan. Wednesday, March 23, 2016. The bridge was set afire by a large grass fire burning in Barber County. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
A tree erupts in flames as the grass fire continues to burn east of Lake City, Kan., Wednesday, March 23, 2016. A large grass fire burnt thousands of acres in Barber County. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
A fire truck from Argonia, Kan., heads west towards Lake City, Kan., to help battle a large grass fire Wednesday, March 23, 2016. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
Jeff Clark and Roger Van Rankin watch the fire east of Lake City, Kan., Wednesday, March 23, 2016. The two were watching to see if the fire would jump the road onto Clark's ground. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP)
Travis Morisse
AP
Smoke from grassfires southwest of Wichita covers the sun as it sets over downtown Wichita Wednesday evening. (March 23, 2016)
Brian Corn
The Wichita Eagle
Pat Thomas of Wichita looks at the remains of her childhood home on Gyp Hills Road west of Medicine Lodge Thursday afternoon after grass fires swept through the area Wednesday, destroying the house and several out buildings. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A building was destroyed by a grass fire near Mingona, Kansas west of Medicine Lodge. (March 24, 2016)
Oliver Morrison
The Wichita Eagle
Emergency workers staff the command post in Medicine Lodge as they dispatch crews trying to put out the large grass fire near the town. (March 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Emergency workers staff the command post in Medicine Lodge as they dispatch crews trying to put out the large grass fire near the town. (March 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
Firefighters fill tanks with water about 15 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge. More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A farmer discs a fire break along his fence about 15 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge. More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A firefighter crew douses a line of grass fire about 15 miles southwest of Medicine Lodge. More than 200 firefighters are battling an active fire line stretching 30 to 40 miles long in Barber County on Thursday morning. (Mar. 24, 2016)
Mike Hutmacher
The Wichita Eagle
A cross stands atop a plateau looking out over the Red Hills west of Medicine Lodge. Wildfire swept through the area six months ago, stripping the land of its vegetation. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Black charred skeletons are all the remain of red cedar trees that filled a valley on the Dugan ranch near Medicine Lodge. With the trees destroyed, grass has begun to grow where it hadn’t for years. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Prairie grasses nearly waist high are prevalent across the Alexander ranch. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Green returns the hills of the Dugan ranch, where cattle graze in an area that was burned bare just six months ago. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Prairie grasses nearly waist high are prevalent across the Alexander ranch. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bumper stickers make it clear where rancher Brian Alexander stands on cedar trees and prescribed burning. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
What was a canopy of red cedars six months ago is now charred skeletons. Once the trees were destroyed by fire, water returned to the creek and grass began to grow. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
What was a canopy of red cedars six months ago is now charred skeletons. Once the trees were destroyed by fire, water returned to the creek and grass began to grow. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Rancher Brian Alexander stands in a creek bed that was once dry. After the cedar trees were destroyed by fire, the springs along the creek began to flow again. “This spring probably hasn’t run in the last 20 years because of the cedars taking the water.” (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Rancher Brian Alexander stands in a creek bed that was once dry. After the cedar trees were destroyed by fire, the springs along the creek began to flow again. “This spring probably hasn’t run in the last 20 years because of the cedars taking the water.” (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A creek bed that was once dry now flows. After the cedar trees were destroyed by fire, the springs along the creek began to flow again. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle graze on the upper pastures of the Dugan ranch along a valley filled with burned red cedar trees. Wildfire swept across the ranch, burning nearly every acre on March 22. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Millions of dollars of fencing were destroyed by the Anderson Creek fire, burning out posts and corner supports. Ranchers like Mark Huddler lost 27 miles of fence. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Grasses and flowers now define the hillsides of the Red Hills six months after the Anderson Creek fire. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A dust storm sweeps across the barren pastures of the Alexander ranch just a week after the Anderson Creek fire swept through in March. With no grass, topsoil was stripped off by the winds.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Comments