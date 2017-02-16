Kansas weighs interstate fire cooperation after Anderson Creek fire

0:31 Jet makes emergency landing after hitting deer Pause

0:45 Fast climb in a Learjet 75

1:17 Learjet 75 pocket door

2:29 Watkins plane dedication

3:25 Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA

1:05 Man crashes into tree in Derby, dies

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita