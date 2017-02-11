Politics & Government

February 11, 2017 2:29 PM

Thompson, McKinney vie for Democratic nomination for Congress

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

James Thompson and Dennis McKinney survived the first round of voting as Democrats worked to pick their nominee for the special election to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo.

Thompson, a civil rights lawyer, got 17 votes to 16 for Dennis McKinney, a former state treasurer .and lawmaker. They moved on to a second round, with 20 needed to win.

Charlie Walker, Laura Lombard and Robert Tillman are eliminated.

The Democratic candidate will take on the Republican nominee, State Treasurer Ron Estes, and a yet-to-be-selected Libertarian in an April 11 special election to replace Pompeo, who resigned last month to take the position of CIA director in the Trump administration.

