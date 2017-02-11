Thompson, McKinney vie for Democratic nomination for Congress

James Thompson and Dennis McKinney survived the first round of voting as Democrats worked to pick their nominee for the special election to replace former Rep. Mike Pompeo.
Thompson, a civil rights lawyer, got 17 votes to 16 for Dennis McKinney, a former state treasurer .and lawmaker. They moved on to a second round, with 20 needed to win.
Charlie Walker, Laura Lombard and Robert Tillman are eliminated.
The Democratic candidate will take on the Republican nominee, State Treasurer Ron Estes, and a yet-to-be-selected Libertarian in an April 11 special election to replace Pompeo, who resigned last month to take the position of CIA director in the Trump administration.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments