Moody’s: Kansas doing better making tax predictions

In its latest Credit Outlook report, Moody’s credit rating service took note of Kansas’ improved ability to forecast its tax collections.
It isn’t changing the state’s credit rating – Aa2/negative outlook – but calls the state’s better estimates over the past three months a “credit positive.” So far, in the fiscal year starting July 1, Kansas’ revenues are $32 million ahead of estimates. Last year, at this time, they were $26 million behind.
The improvement doesn’t change the basic situation, however: The state still faces a $340 million shortfall between now and June 30 that will require action by the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Sam Brownback.
But, Moody’s notes, at least the state can more accurately cut spending or increase taxes to eliminate the gap, with less of a risk of a surprise.
Moody’s did say there is some slight cause for optimism in state finances: overall tax revenues increased 1.7 percent in January compared with a year earlier.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
