Kansas exceeds tax revenue expectations for January

Kansas beat revenue estimates for the month of January by $24 million on the strength of sales tax and corporate income tax revenue.
That’s 4.6 percent above the state’s estimates for the month.
It’s the third month in a row that the state has surpassed revenue estimates. It lowered those estimates in November after struggling to meet them for the past two years.
It’s a positive development for a state facing a budget shortfall. When the January revenue is counted, the state’s projected shortfall for the current budget year through June stands at about $320 million.
The state has collected nearly $3.4 billion in tax revenue so far this fiscal year.
Corporate income tax revenue came in at $10.5 million, or 131.6 percent, above estimates for the month. Corporate income tax had lagged estimates in Kansas and many other states for much of 2016.
Sales tax receipts came in $13.6 million, or 6.7 percent, above estimates in January. Individual income tax revenue was roughly $600,000, or .25 percent, above estimates for the month.
Acting Revenue Secretary Sam Williams credited the state’s strong performance for January to holiday sales that were counted in January instead of December.
“In January, Kansas saw a holiday sale bump in line with growth seen at the national level. Coupled with individual income tax receipts beating expectations for the month, I’m looking forward to seeing continued improvement in the economic health of Kansans,” Williams said in a statement.
Budget director Shawn Sullivan said that changes to the revenue estimating process the state made in the second half of 2016 have improved the accuracy of estimates. He also said the state has not made any major changes to tax policy in the past year and a half, which has made revenue easier to estimate.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
