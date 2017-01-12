Brownback plan would increase KPERS costs by $6.5 billion over time

Gov. Sam Brownback’s plan to save Kansas money now would eventually increase the state’s long-term pension costs by $6.5 billion, the pension system's executive director says.
Alan Conroy, the executive director of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, briefed the Senate budget committee on the long-term impact of the governor’s budget proposal Thursday.
Brownback wants to slow down the state’s pension payment schedule to save money as the state faces a budget shortfall. Conroy compared that to refinancing the mortgage on your house: You’ll pay less now, but end up paying more in the long term.
KPERS has an $8.5 billion unfunded liability. If the state keeps its current payment schedule, it would pay that off by 2033. Brownback’s proposal budget proposal would delay that by 10 years, which Conroy said would increase the long-term pension costs by $6.5 billion through 2043.
The KPERS system provides retirement benefits for state workers, teachers and most other public employees in the state.
The Legislature delayed a $97 million payment to the state’s pension system last year with the promise that the state would pay that money back with 8 percent interest. Brownback’s budget proposal would eliminate that repayment, costing the system $115 million when the interest is included.
In addition, the governor’s proposal would freeze the state’s contributions at the 2016 level. Conroy said this would amount to a combined $596 million loss to the state’s pension system over three years and would be the equivalent of skipping a full year’s worth of payments.
Brownback signed a bill to increase the state’s quarterly payments to the pension system during his first term as a way to shore up the system, which suffered from underfunding for decades. That bill also increased the payment rate for state employees.
Brownback frequently spoke of his efforts to fix the pension system during his 2014 re-election campaign.
Sen. Rick Billinger, R-Goodland, raised concern that if the Legislature passed the governor’s proposal it would essentially be undoing all of the work of the past six years to stabilize KPERS.
Conroy repeatedly noted that the proposed changes to the pension system would not affect benefits for current retirees.
However, Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, asked what the state should tell people entering the teaching profession today about what their benefits will be when they retire.
Conroy said that would depend on actions from the Legislature over the next few decades.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
