Brownback calls Kansas ‘envy of the world’; no specifics on budget fix

Gov. Sam Brownback called Kansas “the envy of the world” in his annual State of the State address on Tuesday.
He listed reasons ranging from the state’s “unparalleled sunsets” to the aerospace industry in prepared remarks released before the speech began.
Brownback’s celebration of Kansas’ strengths comes as the state faces a projected shortfall of more than $900 million for the next 18 months. The governor acknowledged the budget challenge without referring to the size of the shortfall or delving deeply into his plan to fix it.
He promised that his budget director, Shawn Sullivan, would present a plan on Wednesday to balance the budget.
Brownback said the budget would include “modest, targeted revenue measures to fund essential state services” but made it clear he would not support efforts to roll back an income tax exemption for the owners of limited liability companies and other closely held businesses.
“President-elect Trump’s tax plan targets small businesses. Speaker (Paul) Ryan’s tax plan targets small businesses in much the same way we did,” Brownback said.
Lawmakers of both parties have expressed their desire to repeal the policy, questioning its fairness and effectiveness.
“The purpose of our small business tax cut has been to increase the number of small businesses and increase private sector job growth,” Brownback said. “That policy has worked.”
The Kansas Department of Labor reported last month that Kansas lost 4,500 private sector jobs between November 2015 and November 2016.
Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, who delivered the Democratic response, said the speech shows “the governor is still in denial about the damage his policies have caused our families and our communities.”
Hensley blamed Brownback’s tax policies for the state’s budget problems and said the governor was using “accounting gimmicks” instead of dealing with the realities of the budget.
Education was one of the central themes of the governor’s address. He tackled the high cost of college.
He put a challenge to the state’s universities “to provide the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree – in total – for $15,000 or less.”
Brownback said his budget would provide 50 full scholarships to the first university or college able to offer a bachelor’s degree at this cost.
This comes after Brownback cut funding for the state’s regents universities in March and May by a combined $47 million to help plug holes in the state’s budget. University leaders have pointed to limited state funding as one reason for tuition increases.
The Legislature faces a tight deadline to pass a new K-12 school finance formula before the end of June, when the current block grants expire. The Legislature repealed the old formula in 2015 at the governor’s urging.
“For decades, the children of Kansas suffered under an overly complicated education finance formula that lacked accountability for results, handcuffed local school boards and spent money unrelated to student achievement,” Brownback said.
The governor called for innovation as lawmakers craft a new finance formula, but he stopped short of offering a specific proposal. He said he would like to shift to a system based on outcomes.
“We need to measure success not by dollars spent but the achievement of our students,” he said.
Rural health care was another major theme of the speech. Brownback touted his plan, announced last week, to steer $5 million toward establishing more medical residency training programs and to use private dollars to found a school of osteopathy in Kansas.
The governor said his proposed budget would include money to develop a school of dentistry at the University of Kansas Medical Center, noting that the state does not have a dental school now and must rely on other states to produce dentists.
Brownback repeated his opposition to Medicaid expansion.
The state has turned away more than $1.6 billion in federal aid since 2014 by not expanding Medicaid to provide health insurance to 150,000 uninsured Kansans. The state also rejected a $31.5 million grant to design its own health care exchange under the Affordable Care Act.
Brownback said that if Kansas had accepted this federal aid, it would have faced additional costs at the state level.
“As challenging as our current budget situation is, imagine if we had followed the siren song of the Affordable Care Act,” Brownback said.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
