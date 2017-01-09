Former Gov. Sebelius blasts Brownback’s tax plan

Former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius contended Monday that Kansas has fallen short of its obligation to public schools and that Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax policies have failed to generate economic growth.
The former Democratic governor and Obama cabinet secretary made these comments two hours before lawmakers kicked off their annual session. She spoke at a reception for five of the state’s Supreme Court justices, who took the oath of office Monday after being retained by voters in the fall. Sebelius had been an outspoken advocate for retaining the justices.
Sebelius weighed in on a variety of topics, including the state’s budget problems and school finance.
“I think it’s important to look at the essential services that the state provides and one of them clearly is education,” Sebelius said when asked about her advice for incoming lawmakers. “We have embedded in our constitution a responsibility for adequate, equitable education for our children, and we’re not doing it.”
The court is expected to rule soon on whether the state is adequately funding schools.
The case began when education funding was cut under Sebelius’ Democratic successor, Mark Parkinson, during the height of the recession. But Sebelius heaped blame on Brownback’s tax policy for what she considers underfunding of schools and other essential services.
“You can’t deliver the services people expect – transportation, education, healthcare, human services – without revenue. And the revenue in this state has been slashed,” Sebelius said. “And I hope that there will be some serious attention to restoring some of the revenue streams that were there before and then funding the services that people rely on.”
“Nobody lives in Kansas because of the mountains or the ocean,” she continued. “They come to Kansas for quality of life, for services and for schools. And the fact that we are now losing citizens, who are moving out of Johnson County, which had some of the best schools in the country, and across the river to Missouri because the schools are better – I never thought I’d see in my lifetime. But that’s occurring.”
Sebelius said Kansas trails the nation and neighboring states in job growth.
“We’re not gaining jobs. We’re losing population…so all of the supposed benefits of this tax experiment are failures,” she said.
Brownback has vigorously defended the tax plan against criticism, noting in December that congressional Republicans are looking to implement elements of the plan on a national level.
Sebelius, who served as President Obama’s secretary of Health and Human Services and oversaw the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, also warned against congressional Republicans’ efforts to repeal the ACA before they’ve crafted a replacement.
“I find it troubling. I think it’s fair for the American people to say, show us a plan…let us compare it side by side before 20 million people lose their health coverage,” Sebelius said.
Sebelius lamented what she saw as a rush in Washington, pointing to efforts to fast track Trump’s cabinet nominees for confirmation. She noted that when she was up for a confirmation she had to undergo a background check, submit ethics information and meet with agency staff before Congress would hold a hearing on her nomination.
“I find it very alarming that this Congress has sort of said those rules don’t really matter,” she said. “We’re just going to have confirmation of cabinet members who don’t have even have a background check, much less ethics or financial forms. Somehow there’s a big rush that I don’t think will serve the people very well, whether it’s repealing healthcare before they have a proposal or jamming through nominees before they have information. “
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
