Kansas exceeds revenue estimates in December, still faces budget gap

Kansas beat revenue estimates for December by $6.2 million.
It’s the second month in a row in which the state has exceeded revenue estimates since lowering projections in November. It still faces a budget gap of more than $340 million for the fiscal year that ends in June.
“It will help,” said House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton.
The state beat projections for the month by roughly 1 percent, collecting $601 million in tax revenue for the month. The state exceeded tax collections from the previous December by $2.4 million, or 0.4 percent.
The state’s budget director, Shawn Sullivan, celebrated the state’s performance on Twitter hours before the numbers were officially released, posting an image of a character from the television series “The Office” pumping his fist.
Just saw the final December tax receipts. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/BXuYlV1GvN— Shawn Sullivan (@SSullivan66610) January 3, 2017
The state was buoyed by individual income tax receipts, which came in $10.2 million, or 4.9 percent, above estimates.
Sales tax receipts came in $5.2 million, or 2.7 percent, above estimates. Acting Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said in a statement that he is hopeful that this “is an indication that purchasing power is returning to our agriculture and oil and gas sector.”
