Kansas electors cast presidential votes for Trump

Kansas’ six Republican members of the Electoral College have cast their ballots for President-elect Donald Trump, keeping with the state’s popular vote.
In voting Monday at the Statehouse, the electors ignored thousands of emails urging them to vote against Trump. And about 19 people protested at the Statehouse on Monday.
But the electors said most of the emails came from outside Kansas and urged a vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton, as the winner of the national popular vote. Trump received nearly 57 percent of the vote in Kansas.
About 80 people crammed into the Senate’s west gallery to watch, and about 40 more people watched from the Senate floor.
Some of the observers applauded the announcement that Trump had received the state’s electoral vote. But others in the gallery shouted “Shame!” and “The blood is on your hands!”
The Electoral College formally elects the president, and each state has as many votes as members in Congress. A candidate must win 270 of the 538 votes to be elected.
The Kansas electors are Kelly Arnold, Helen van Etten, Ron Estes, Mark Kahrs, Ashley McMillan Hutchinson and Clay Barker.
Comments