Voters misunderstood my policies, Brownback says

1:51 Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police Pause

4:11 Colyer on his role in the Brownback administration

0:58 Oeno Wine Bar owner reminisces about the business

0:30 Porch pirate package theft in Maize

0:27 5-year-old cancer patient's climb up the stairs inspires

3:55 School board president discusses superintendent situation

4:51 Dining with Denise: A Wichita gas station pizza tour

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery'

10:22 K-State rolls TCU 30-6