Sam Williams named next Kansas revenue secretary by Brownback

Gov. Sam Brownback named Wichita businessman and former mayor candidate Sam Williams as the next secretary of the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Williams will replace Nick Jordan, who will lead Governor’s Economic Advisory Council in the Kansas Department of Commerce.
“Sam Williams is well qualified and well suited to lead the Department of Revenue,” Brownback said in a statement Monday morning. “With a wealth of knowledge from the private sector, his experience in business and management will equip him to serve in this position.”
Williams, 65, is a retired CFO with Sullivan, Higdon and Sink, a Wichita advertising firm. He is a past chairman of the Wichita Area Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Wichita Downtown Development Corporation.
With a wealth of knowledge from the private sector, (Williams’) experience in business and management will equip him to serve in this position.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback
After retiring in 2014, Williams made a bid for Wichita mayor last year. He lost to Jeff Longwell.
Williams chaired the Consensus Revenue Estimating Workgroup task force, which recommended in October that the state no longer make monthly revenue estimates.
The reports sent out by the the department each month currently compare the state’s tax receipts against both the previous year and the estimates. The state has repeatedly missed estimates this year on its way to a $348 million budget shortfall.
This year, Sam Williams chaired the Consensus Revenue Estimating Workgroup task force, which recommended that the state no longer make monthly revenue estimates.
Williams also chaired a state K-12 Student Performance and Efficiency Commission in 2014.
Brownback appointed the current revenue secretary, Nick Jordan, to lead the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council. Jordan has been revenue secretary since 2011.
“Nick brings years of proven leadership both in the private and public sector to his new position as head of the Economic Advisory Council,” Brownback said. “I look forward to his continued dedication to our state.”
Williams will join the revenue department on Dec. 12. The appointment will require Senate confirmation.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kansas," Williams said in the statement.
Jordan will also move to his new role,within the Kansas Department of Commerce, on Dec. 12.
“It is very gratifying to have this new opportunity to move his agenda forward in growing our economy for hardworking Kansas families,” Jordan said in the statement.
The Governor’s Economic Advisory Council was created in 2011 by Sam Brownback in his first year in office.
The council was created by Brownback in 2011, his first year as governor, as a “board of directors” for the state’s economic development.
The council, which reports directly to Brownback, includes a chairperson and between 7 and 20 appointees of the governor.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments