Kansas to have higher unemployment rate than nation in 2018, memo says

0:46 Great Bend QB Jacob Murray Pause

2:20 Family continues baking tradition started in the 1940s

14:16 Bill Snyder talks about his 200th win

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

0:24 Hutchinson OL Josh Rivas

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

1:29 Slain mother 'One of the happiest people I've known.'

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia