Brownback hasn’t ‘ruled anything in or out’ from budget plan

Gov. Sam Brownback refused to say Tuesday whether his office is weighing a controversial proposal to sell off the state’s future proceeds from a legal settlement that is currently used to fund children’s programs.
“We haven’t ruled anything in or out,” Brownback said when pressed about his plans to close the state’s $349 million budget gap.
That line appears to contradict statements his office made last week that the governor had ruled out laying off state workers and that his budget proposal would make significant cuts unnecessary.
Brownback plans to wait until January to unveil his plans to fix the budget gap, a move that has upset Republican lawmakers who want him to move forward with cuts as soon as possible to lessen the impact.
This will be the first time that a Kansas governor doesn’t address a projected shortfall ahead of the legislative session time since 1987 when outgoing Democratic Gov. John Carlin did not make cuts during his final months in office. Republican Gov. Mike Hayden signed cuts into law during his first month in office.
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, warned GOP lawmakers in an e-mail last week that the governor could be pursuing a plan to sell off the right to future proceeds of the state’s legal settlement with the tobacco companies as a way to get cash in the short-term, an idea the governor’s office considered last session.
The money from the tobacco settlement is currently used to fund children’s programs. If the state does sell off its proceeds, a process known as securitization, it will be forgoing at least a portion of the annual payment over the next several decades.
Brownback said Tuesday that he will roll his budget plan out in “due time and due course” and declined to offer any details of his plan for fixing the shortfall. He did confirm that his office has not met with any lawmakers on the issue and that his administration is discussing matters internally instead.
Sen. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, the vice chair of the Senate budget committee, told The Eagle last week that he had offered to meet with the governor about a budget fix. Denning said the offer was refused because he is running for Senate majority leader and Brownback does not want to be perceived as influencing leadership elections.
Some lawmakers have speculated that Brownback’s decision to delay addressing the budget shortfall could be tied to his possible consideration for a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. Brownback refused to answer Tuesday whether he was under consideration for a cabinet post or an ambassadorship.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
