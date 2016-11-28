Kansas can’t recover $151 million in unclaimed bonds, judge rules

Kansas cannot cash in on more than $150 million in unclaimed savings bonds once held by Kansans, a federal judge ruled on Monday.
U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper rejected a lawsuit filed by Kansas State Treasurer Ron Estes that argued the state had a right to claim ownership to savings bonds it deemed abandoned – in many cases because the original bond holder had died without a will or legal heir.
The state said it was exploring options to appeal. “The Obama administration consistently oversteps the authority given to them by Congress and the U.S. Constitution. ... They changed an administrative rule regarding unclaimed bonds in a sneaky attempt to circumvent our original litigation intended to recover all the U.S. savings bonds owned by Kansans,” Estes said in a statement.
In 2013, the U.S. Treasury Department agreed to pay Kansas $876,836 for savings bonds that the state treasurer’s office had in its possession. But it refused to pay the state for $151 million in bonds that were not in the state’s possession.
Estes sued the Treasury Department in federal claims court in 2015. Later that year, the Treasury Department adopted rules that required states to have bonds in their possession and sufficient evidence of their abandonment in order to claim them as property.
Estes then sued Treasury in March in U.S. District Court in an effort to block the new rules and recover the money. The state treasurers of South Dakota, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky joined him as plaintiffs. The judge sided with Treasury on Monday.
The Treasury Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
If Estes had prevailed in the case, it would have potentially helped cash-strapped Kansas resolve its budget woes. The state faces a $350 million shortfall for the current fiscal year.
Estes’ spokeswoman said the attorneys the state has hired for the case will receive payment only if the state wins. A contingency agreement entitles them to 13 percent of the proceeds if the state prevails.
Estes is exploring a run to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo in the 4th Congressional District after Pompeo was tapped to lead the Central Intelligence Agency in President-elect Trump’s administration.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
