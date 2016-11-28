Ethics complaint dismissed, Kansas Supreme Court justice says

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier says a state commission has dismissed an ethics complaint against her that stemmed from a political fundraiser her husband held in 2014.
Beier, who won retention earlier this month with 56 percent of the vote, said in an e-mail that she learned Monday the Kansas Commission on Judicial Qualifications has dismissed an ethics complaint brought against her in August.
“After investigation, the Commission said the complaint ‘contained no facts evidencing judicial misconduct as defined in the Code of Judicial Conduct,’ ” Beier said.
John Houston, a spokesman for the commission, said he could not comment on the complaint or even confirm its existence under the commission’s rules. He said the justice was free to speak on the case.
The complaint had been brought by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a dark money group based in Washington, D.C. It came at a time when Beier and other justices on the court faced an ouster campaign.
FACT had alleged that a political fundraiser Beier’s husband, Richard Green, hosted for Democrat Paul Davis during his contest with Gov. Sam Brownback in 2014 violated the Kansas judicial code of conduct because it could be viewed as an endorsement. Beier did not attend the event.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
Comments