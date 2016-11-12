How will Trump presidency change Kansas?

0:45 Lynn Rogers talks about his campaign Pause

0:53 Bishop says opponent's negativity may have hurt him

0:37 Crum cautiously optimistic

3:49 Bill Self breaks down KU's overtime loss to Indiana

0:23 Klutzy robber sets self ablaze in convenience store heist

7:04 Gregg Marshall talks season-opening win

0:36 Possible assault in Valley Center

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

1:15 NASA astronaut pays tribute to veterans from space station