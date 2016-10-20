Kansas House leader calls Hitler’s words ‘profound’ in Facebook post

One of the top Republicans in the Kansas House termed Adolf Hitler’s words as profound in a Facebook post Thursday.
“Great quote from Hitler in the video,” Speaker Pro Tem Peggy Mast, R-Emporia, the No. 3 Republican in the Kansas House, posted to her Facebook page Thursday. “Please listen to it closely. His words are profound! Let’s start using discernment.”
The post, which did not include a link to a video, puzzled Christie Krieghauser, House Speaker Ray Merrick’s chief of staff.
“Sorry, I’m confused,” Krieghauser wrote. “What video and how is there a great quote from Hitler?”
Reached by phone, Krieghauser said she remains confused by the post because she knows Mast and has a hard time believing that she would consider Hitler’s words to be profound.
An hour after posting the initial comment, Mast shared a link to an article from JulieRoys.com, a Christian blog. The article included a transcript and video of anti-abortion activist Gianna Jessen testifying before Congress about Planned Parenthood.
During her testimony, Jessen quoted Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany during World War II, on propaganda, contending that Planned Parenthood was using similar techniques.
“The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan,” Hitler said in the quotation.
Mast, who is not seeking re-election, did not immediately return a phone call Thursday afternoon to clarify what she meant by the post.
