Kansas attorneys cite Dred Scott in support of arguments in abortion case

Attorneys for the state of Kansas cited the infamous Dred Scott decision in a court filing this week in support of their argument that the Kansas Constitution does not guarantee a right to abortion.
The state’s filing, which was submitted to the Kansas Supreme Court on Tuesday, was a response to an amicus brief filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in a case that will determine whether or not the Kansas Constitution guarantees a right to abortion under its equal rights provision.
A Shawnee County judge ruled in 2015 that the state’s constitution does include an implicit right to abortion and the Kansas Court of Appeals upheld that ruling with a split decision this year. The state Supreme Court has yet to rule on the matter.
The ACLU had argued that the Kansas Constitution’s equal rights provision, which was adopted in 1859, should be interpreted similarly to the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law and served as the basis for the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that created a right to abortion under U.S. law.
The state disputed that argument in a 14-page filing, contending that the equal rights provision was inspired by the Declaration of Independence and should be interpreted similarly as a statement of ideals rather than as a document of law.
Citing of well-known historical case
In support of that argument, the state’s attorneys cited seven cases in which the Declaration was found to have no legal effect. Most of those cases were from the past 30 years, but one was from 1857: The infamous Dred Scott decision.
In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a black person, whose ancestors were sold as slaves, could not be a U.S. citizen and therefore had no standing in federal court regardless of whether he was free. The controversy over the case, which centered on whether Scott was entitled to freedom after moving to a free state, served as a catalyst for the Civil War.
When I saw the table of cases, when I just started scrolling through it, I thought, ‘What? Really?’
Doug Bonney, Kansas ACLU
Attorneys for Kansas argued in the 2016 abortion case that the 1857 decision showed that “the Declaration’s description of unalienable rights as merely ‘general words used in that memorable instrument’” and “that the Declaration did not have a legally binding effect.”
The state goes onto argue that though “a number states had adopted ‘inalienable rights’ clauses into their state constitutions by the close of the Civil War, the purpose of such clauses was to voice support for equal rights, regardless of race or minority status – not to create repositories for amorphous, yet-to-be-conceived substantive rights.”
Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office did not immediately comment on the decision to cite the case in support of the state’s arguments.
Decision ‘unusual’
Doug Bonney, chief counsel for the Kansas chapter of the ACLU, called the state’s decision to cite the Dred Scott decision unusual.
“When I saw the table of cases, when I just started scrolling through it, I thought, ‘What? Really?’” Bonney said.
Bonney said the argument that the equal right provision in the state constitution “has no legal effect, I think, is contrary to Kansas law and Kansas interpretations of the constitution that have been long-standing.”
He said that while the equal right provision was inspired by the Declaration of Independence, the fact that Kansas included that language in its constitution, a set of laws, made that language legally binding.
Bonney noted that the state was under no requirement to respond to his organization’s amicus brief in the first place since the ACLU is not a party to the case. Amicus briefs are considered purely advisory.
“Frankly, I’ve never seen anybody reply to an amicus brief,” Bonney said. “I guess ours was so great that they felt the need to reply.”
