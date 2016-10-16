KanCare concerns, grievances focus of Wichita meeting

Local and state health and disability groups are hosting a meeting in Wichita on Tuesday to replace a series of meetings canceled by the state about KanCare.
The meeting will take place at Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph, 3600 E. Harry, in the McNamara Conference Room from 1 to 3 p.m.
Organizers of Tuesday’s meeting aim to provide a public space for families, providers and consumers to share concerns about the state’s Medicaid system, called KanCare. Medicaid is a health insurance program for some low-income and disabled people.
Three insurance companies provide plans under KanCare. New contracts for insurance companies that provide plans under KanCare will go into effect in 2018. The state is starting its contract application process.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the two agencies that oversee KanCare, planned to host meetings in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita, Pittsburg and Dodge City in August but canceled those meetings the week before.
In lieu of the meetings, the state provided an e-mail address for Kansans to submit comments. That e-mail is KanCareReductions@kdheks.gov.
The KanCare Advocates Network and the Big Tent Coalition were unsatisfied with the e-mail address as a way to share concerns, so it organized Tuesday’s meeting in Wichita.
The disability community has been outspoken about its frustrations with Kansas’ privatized Medicaid system. Some of the chief complaints include issues with provider reimbursement rates, accessibility to services and choice in services. The state is also grappling with ongoing issues with its application process that has backlogged applications for tens of thousands of people.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
