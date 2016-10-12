County commissioners approve gun lockers at courthouse

You’ll soon be able to bring a gun into the Sedgwick County Courthouse and have a place to store it near the front entrance.
Sedgwick County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve designing and placing gun lockers in the courthouse lobby for visitors to drop off when they come to the building in downtown Wichita. The project will likely be put out for bid next year.
The project will cost $64,318 and be paid in cash from the county’s capital improvement program reserves. It would include about 20 gun lockers and protective windows and framing around the lockers. The lockers would be near the revolving doors that are the entrance to the courthouse.
Kansas allows concealed or open carry by residents who can legally possess a gun. But anyone who currently comes to the courthouse with a gun is turned away, county operations support services director Steve Claassen said.
“This project would provide a reasonably safe place for those folks to stow that firearm while they are in the building,” he said.
The vote fell on familiar lines for many contentious county debates: Jim Howell, Richard Ranzau and Karl Peterjohn voted yes. Tim Norton and Dave Unruh voted no.
Howell, who was active on gun issues during his time as a state representative, said most county visitors don’t come there by choice and should be able to practice their Second Amendment rights on the way to the courthouse.
“They’re here because they have to do business in this building…People have a right to be protected,” Howell said. “I trust our citizens the same as I trust the police officers. I think they’re trained and experienced to handle these firearms.”
Unruh, who has a concealed carry permit, said providing gun lockers was “not an essential service.”
“I have a hard time believing people are that fearful walking from their car to the lobby of the courthouse,” Unruh said. “This was about throwing guns in our lobby. And it doesn’t seem necessary to me.”
Locker procedures
Courthouse Police Chief Darrell Haynes said visitors could be given a key, place their gun in a locker and be given a laminated card with that locker’s number on it.
Haynes said officers would stand outside the locker area watching people put their guns in the lockers. He said the county could add another set of 20 lockers in the locker area if the demand is high.
“I really don’t ever think we’d get past 40 guns at one time,” Haynes said.
Assistant County Counselor Jon Von Achen addressed concerns from Unruh about whether the county would be liable in the event of an accident.
“Is there an additional risk of something happening? I think the answer is clearly yes,” Von Achen said. “Do we have any additional legal exposure from a liability standpoint? The answer is no.”
Claassen said the gun lockers could slow the lines through the metal detectors down by diverting courthouse police staff attention to “keep an eye in making sure that the weapons are not handled in a cavalier way.”
“This will be an extension of the responsibilites the current staff of the courthouse police has to provide oversight for,” Claassen added.
Claassen noted the county already owns the lockers and the project would pay for installing the enclosure around the lockers.
The gun locker area will be accessible in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
‘Protecting individual freedom’
Norton expressed some safety concerns if the gun lockers will be monitored with existing courthouse police staffing levels.
“There could be a misuse without some kind of oversight,” Norton said.
Both Norton and Unruh said they got emails from residents who opposed the gun lockers or wanted gun owners to pay for using the lockers. Ranzau said he’s heard from residents, including women, concerned about protecting themselves on the way to the courthouse.
“Protecting individual freedom is an essential function of the government,” Ranzau said. “In fact, it is the core function of government.”
Ranzau criticized commissioners for underestimating safety concerns when they enter the courthouse through a more secure entrance.
“They face a lot less risk than anyone else to actually enter this building. So it’s easy why they may not understand that,” Ranzau said.
Commissioner Karl Peterjohn noted the overwhelming victory of a 2010 Kansas constitutional amendment in favor of the right to bear arms. He wasn’t convinced by other commissioners’ concerns about the cost of the project.
“We’ve taken up off-budget items literally in the millions throughout the middle of the year,” he said.
Ranzau also said some commissioners’ concern for the taxpayer was hypocritical given their support for “nanny and welfare state ideologies,” referencing Norton and Unruh approving the Women, Infants and Children grant last week to pay for two extra health department positions.
“The opposition really isn’t about money. It goes back to the same ideological arguments,” Ranzau said.
Candidates weigh in
Goddard Mayor and Commission District 3 candidate Marcey Gregory said after the meeting she would have voted against the project.
“If I want to carry, I’m going to leave it in my car,” Gregory said.
David Dennis, her opponent in District 3, said he wished they had more options for the lockers but that he probably would have voted for the project.
“I don’t really know that they’ve explored all the options they could have on how to protect the public coming into the building,” Dennis said.
Michael O’Donnell, Norton’s District 3 opponent, was not at the meeting but said he would have supported the gun lockers.
“Government should make accommodations for gun owners,” O’Donnell said.
Those three candidates and Norton could be on the commission next year when it votes for the contract to build the gun lockers.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
