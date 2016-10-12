Kobach files response in federal case after being found in default

Secretary of State Kris Kobach filed a response in a federal lawsuit Tuesday night hours after being found in default.
Kobach had failed to respond in time to an amended complaint, which alleged that the state’s proof of citizenship requirement violates the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection, and a federal court clerk officially entered him as default in the case Tuesday.
Kobach filed an 88-page response later that evening. A spokeswoman for his office said that the office still has to file a motion to set aside the default.
It will be up to federal Judge Julie Robinson whether to uphold or set aside the default. If Robinson upholds the default, it will mean that Kobach essentially forfeits the case, overturning the state’s requirement that voters provide proof of citizenship requirement when they register.
Robinson ruled in a separate case earlier this year that Kansas could not require voters who register at the DMV to provide proof of citizenship, which has offered a way around the requirement for this year’s election. The requirement remains in effect for people who register using the state form or through the state’s website.
Kansas adopted the requirement in 2013 at Kobach’s urging as a way to prevent voter fraud by non-citizens, but voting rights advocates say it puts up hurdles that prevent many citizens from becoming registered.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
Comments