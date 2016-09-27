Kansas has only 2 days worth of reserve funds, according to study

Kansas could run its government for only two days on its cash reserves, according to a study by Pew Charitable Trusts.
Pew analyzed cash reserves for all 50 states at the end of the most recent fiscal year and estimated how long state government could continue to function if it could rely on reserves.
Kansas ended the 2016 fiscal year in June with a $35 million ending balance, which Pew calculates would last the state two days before it ran out of money. The average state has about 29.2 days worth of reserve funds for comparison.
“The average state could run for about a month and Kansas could only run for 2 days. … It’s frightening. It’s absolutely frightening that we only have 2 days of reserves if some kind of catastrophe hit,” said Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.
Gov. Sam Brownback’s office did not immediately comment on the study. Brownback’s office released a statement from budget director Shawn Sullivan earlier in the day, which said that the state was in a “challenging budget situation” but that the governor would not be pursuing across-the-board cuts.
Duane Goossen, the state’s former budget director, said the budget situation is even more tenuous than the Pew study shows.
Kansas ended the last fiscal year with a $35 million ending balance because it delayed a nearly $100 million pension payment and about $75 million in school payments until this fiscal year. Goossen, who served under the three governors who preceded Brownback, said that if those payments had been made last year, the ending balance “would have been far below zero.”
All four states that border Kansas have more reserve funds available relative to their budgets.
Oklahoma could last 13.3 on its $231 million in reserve funds, while Colorado could last for 18.8 days on its $523 million in reserves. Missouri ended its fiscal year with $574 million in its reserve, which Pew estimates would last 23.1 days.
Nebraska has $1 billion in reserves, which could last for 87 days, according to Pew’s analysis.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
Comments