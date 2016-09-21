State attorney defends Kansas’ spending on schools before high court

An attorney for the state argued before the Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday that school funding is adequate and a lawsuit brought by several districts should be dismissed.
Solicitor General Stephen McAllister, representing the state in a case that dates back to 2010, said spending on Kansas public schools is at or near record levels, and students continue to perform well compared with their peers across the country.
“All these schools, their operating budgets have gone up over time. Not as much as they’d like, but they have gone up,” McAllister said.
“It’s still their burden to be showing why the system is inadequate, not our burden to show that it’s adequate.”
The court heard oral arguments Wednesday on whether school funding is adequate as required by the Kansas Constitution. McAllister addressed the court and responded to questions for about an hour before the court recessed at about 10 a.m. Attorneys for the school district are expected to make their arguments next.
McAllister pointed to cases in California and Texas where courts ruled that adequacy of school funding “is just beyond what the courts can really do.”
He said courts should defer to elected officials on policy decisions, which include how much to spend on public schools and how the money is spent.
Wichita and three other school districts sued the state in 2010, when Kansas cut funding for schools in the face of a budget shortfall. Funding has increased since then, but attorneys for the schools say the state has still fallen far short of its constitutional requirement to ensure adequate funding.
“By all measures, the State continues to fail to meet the constitutional duties imposed upon it by the Kansas Constitution,” Alan Rupe, an attorney for plaintiff districts, said in an e-mail on Monday.
A district court panel sided with the school districts in 2014 and ruled that funding is inadequate. If the Supreme Court upholds that, it will require the state to pay an additional $800 million in education funding, something that would be difficult given the state’s budget constraints.
The hearing can be watched via a live-stream on the court’s website.
Bryan Lowry: 785-296-3006, @BryanLowry3
