Mom slain while 2 kids were home. Dad died a day later. He was the suspect, cops say.

Just one day after a Nebraska woman was found dead, her husband died in a motorcycle crash — and he was the homicide suspect.

The Omaha Police Department issued a warrant for the man's arrest "in connection with the death of his wife," according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

But the man, 47-year-old Denberth Chavarria, was killed in a crash before he was ever arrested.

The warrant for Chavarria's arrest came after police officers who were conducting a well-being check at about 11 a.m. on Saturday found 33-year-old Joselyn Serrano-Albayero dead inside her home, WOWT reported. She had injuries "consistent with homicide."

Serrano-Albayero's two kids, ages 2 and 9, were also found in the south Omaha home, KETV reported. They were uninjured and placed into protective custody.





The next day, at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Chavarria was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80, according to the release. He was thrown from his motorcycle after rear-ending a semi.

Chavarria was not being chased when he crashed, according to the World-Herald.

Capt. Dave Lamprecht told the newspaper that Chavarria was speeding when he hit the semi. Crash investigators did not find skid marks or any other signs of trying to brake.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the semi driver was not injured.

The accident and homicide are still under investigation.