U.S. Department of Education page on IDEA disappears

A page devoted to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act disappeared from the U.S. Department of Education’s website Wednesday morning.
Department officials said it was a technical glitch and that they were trying to restore it.
“We’re working on it,” said a department spokeswoman in Washington, D.C., when contacted by phone Wednesday. She identified herself only as a member of the department’s press team.
Asked if the page had been removed, she said, “No.”
The department tweeted at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that servers were experiencing technical issues.
The servers hosting our #IDEA website are experiencing technical issues. It was not taken down and we are working to resolve ASAP.— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 8, 2017
People seeking information about the Individuals with Disabilities Act at its normal web address – idea.ed.gov – received an error message Wednesday that said, “This site can’t be reached.”
People needing information or assistance regarding the IDEA were directed to call 800-872-5327.
We're sorry for the outage. If you need immediate assistance, please call (800)872-5327.— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 8, 2017
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA, as the federal law is known, requires that public schools provide children with disabilities a “free and appropriate” education just like other students.
The law was a topic of contention during a confirmation hearing for U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who was sworn in Tuesday.
DeVos said during the hearing that implementation of laws for students with disabilities should be left to the states. Later, when told that IDEA is a federal civil rights law and must be followed where federal dollars are in play, DeVos said, “I may have confused it.”
