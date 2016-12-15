Kansas’ Kris Kobach heads back to Trump Tower

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is back in New York on Thursday for another meeting with the president-elect.
Kobach, an immigration hardliner, previously met with Trump in November, when he was photographed carrying plans for the Department of Homeland Security into Trump Tower.
The document included plans for a Muslim registry, zero immigration from Syria, deportation of “criminal aliens” defined as “anyone arrested for any crime” and extreme vetting of “high-risk” immigrants by questioning them on Sharia law, gender equality, and jihad.
Kobach advised Trump on immigration issues during the campaign. He also said recently he was a source for Trump’s tweet alleging without evidence that millions of people voted illegally in the presidential election.
“My gut tells me that he’s going to be a part of this administration,” said Kelly Arnold, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party.
Kobach could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Bryan Lowry of the Wichita Eagle contributed to this report.
