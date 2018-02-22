Former Arkansas judge admits to dismissing cases for sexual favors

File - This file photo provided by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Little Rock, Ark., shows Joseph Boeckmann, who has pleaded guilty in federal court to accusations that he gave lighter sentences to defendants in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts. Court filings ahead of his sentencing Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, show that the judge was investigated two decades ago for similar crimes while a deputy prosecutor, but no charges were filed because he left his job. Associated Press File photo