Wichita district wants students to protest at lunch, not during class time

Wichita students wanting to protest gun violence are being encouraged to participate in lunchtime or after-school rallies rather than walk out of class, according to a joint statement issued by district and teachers union leaders Thursday.
"What we do not want is (for) kids to be walking out of a building unsupervised, because . . . that is not a safe way to be able to get their voices heard," said Alicia Thompson, superintendent of Wichita schools.
Activists speaking out in the wake of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, are organizing nationwide school walkouts to protest gun violence. The first — the "#ENOUGH" walkout organized by the Women's March Youth Empower branch — is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14.
For that protest, students and school staff plan to walk out of their classrooms for 17 minutes — one minute for each of the fatalities at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — to urge Congress to "take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation," organizers said.
In a statement e-mailed to Wichita school district employees, Thompson and Steve Wentz, president of United Teachers of Wichita, said they believe that "during the school day, the safest place that students should be is in school, in class, taking advantage of the gift of public education.
"We can't support students leaving the building for a walkout demonstration," they said in the statement.
Thompson said Wichita high schools will allow student-led rallies during the lunch hour or before or after school, supervised by staff.
Students who walk out of class will be counted as tardy or absent and not excused. They will be allowed to re-enter the building, however.
"Our purpose is to keep kids safe, not outside," Thompson said.
Officials directed teachers and other school employees to remain on the job during any potential walkout or other protest during the school day.
"The responsibility we all have is to educate and support our students," Thompson and Wentz said in the statement. "It is absolutely NOT acceptable for any district staff member to participate in walkout activities that leave their students unsupervised.
"Staff who do so face disciplinary action," they said.
Teachers will not be punished, however, for discussing current events or issues of civil disobedience with their students — even if the topic is outside the teacher's usual subject area, according to the statement.
"If you plan to engage your students in a discussion, you must plan to be respectful of all perspectives and ensure your students have an appropriate and civil discussion of the issue at hand," the officials said. "Any teacher who assists students participating in activities that engage in discussion and critical thinking will not be punished for deviating from the scope and sequence of their respective curricular area."
Another nationwide walkout is planned for April 20, the anniversary of a shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado that killed 12 students and a teacher in 1999. The National High School Walkout includes a Change.org petition and a Twitter account — @schoolwalkoutUS — and urges students to wear orange and walk out of class at 10 a.m. that day.
