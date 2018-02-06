WSU defends Koch-funded private school being built on campus

0:44 Chase and Annie Koch building new K-12 private school at Wichita State Pause

0:58 Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment

1:25 Can you answer these test questions from old Kansas schoolbooks?

1:58 What Dale Dennis means to Wichita area

2:40 Kansas students start project to spread kindness

1:57 Why just announce a snow day when you can sing it? Educators' greatest hits

0:59 Wichita’s only school uniform store closes

3:09 Children at the Rolph Literacy Academy rap a popular Christmas song

1:26 Butler Community College and Kansas State Polytechnic announce degree in unmanned aircraft