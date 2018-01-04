Wichita’s only school uniform store closed, leaving schools and families scrambling

The sudden closing of Parker School Uniform stores across the country – including one in Wichita – has left area private schools and families wondering where they’ll find school clothes for their children.
“We were just as surprised as anybody,” said Jeny Mash, assistant manager of the Parker Uniform store in east Wichita, which closed its doors Wednesday.
“We were notified yesterday that our corporate office was shutting down all of our store locations and distribution, and all employees were terminated,” she said. “We found out the same time everybody did.”
Mash’s mother, Jann Kouba, has managed the corporate-owned school uniform store – the only one in south-central Kansas – for 40 years. It supplied the plaid skirts, khaki pants and other pieces required by Catholic schools and most private schools in Wichita and dozens of surrounding communities.
Calls to the Parker School Uniform headquarters in Houston went to voice mail on Thursday, and the company’s website was not working.
Mash said corporate officials blamed the shutdown on “struggling financial concerns.”
The news was “shocking and devastating,” she said. “This was a corporate decision, and we had no say in the process and no warning. I don’t know anything about corporate’s plans moving forward.”
Jamie Finkeldei, associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Wichita Diocese, said schools were “in panic mode” but trying to wait for official word from Parker corporate officials.
The sudden store closing affects about 9,000 students in Wichita Catholic schools and thousands more at private schools such as Trinity Academy, which requires Parker Uniform sweaters, skirts, pants and blazers as part of its dress code.
It was unclear Thursday what would happen with in-stock merchandise at the Wichita store, or whether outstanding orders would be filled.
Most local students have uniforms for this school year, Finkeldei said. But schools often get transfer students who need uniforms, and children require new uniforms as they grow or as clothing wears out.
“Right now we’re trying to wait until we have some official word” from Parker corporate officials, Finkeldei said.
If the Wichita store remains closed, schools will have to seek a new supplier, which could be challenging, he said. The nearest school uniform store is Dennis Uniform in Overland Park, Kan.
