An updated list of salaries for Wichita teachers and administrators includes raises that are part of new contracts approved last month.
How much does your child’s teacher or principal make?

December 11, 2017 01:26 PM

A new report released by the Wichita school district shows updated salaries for about 4,350 district employees.

The 151-page document lists the current annual salaries for teachers and administrators, including increases that were part of 2017-18 employment contracts approved by the school board last month.

The report does not list Superintendent Alicia Thompson, the district’s top administrator, who has her own contract with the district. Thompson will make an additional $14,520 this school year – an increase of 6.05 percent. Her base annual salary is $254,520.

The new report shows only the base annual salary for each employee. Many teachers have more than one job within the district – such as coaching, monitoring school buses or supervising latchkey programs – which supplement their salaries.

The new teacher contract raised teacher pay by 3.95 percent across the board. It also includes some compensation for additional experience and education, known as steps and tracks.

District officials said the average increase for teachers, including steps and tracks, under the new contract was 6.05 percent, so that’s how Thompson’s raise was figured.

After Thompson, the second-highest-paid district employee is Tom Powell, general counsel, who makes $159,355 a year. Next is Catherine Sweeney, chief information officer, who makes $147,684.

Six employees make $134,259 a year – assistant superintendents Gil Alvarez, Neil Guthrie, Michele Ingenthron and Tiffinie Irving; Shannon Krysl, chief human resources officer; and Susan Willis, chief financial officer.

For the complete list of annual salaries, click here.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567

