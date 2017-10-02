Stan Reeser appointed to Wichita school board

Stan Reeser, a former Wichita City Council member, was appointed Monday to fill a vacant seat on the Wichita school board.
On a single ballot and without public discussion, school board members voted 5-1 to appoint Reeser, one of three applicants for the open seat. Board member Joy Eakins voted for Joshua Blick.
“I’m ready to get to work for the students of the school district,” Reeser said after the vote. “I’m excited and just ready to get going.”
Reeser will fill the unexpired term of former board member Jeff Davis, who resigned last month. He will represent District 4, which includes portions of south and southwest Wichita. The term expires in January 2020.
Reeser, 55, was a Wichita City Council member from 1991 to 1995. Last year, he ran as a Democrat for the District 97 seat representing southwest Wichita in the Kansas House and lost to Les Osterman.
During his interview with board members Friday, Reeser said his knowledge of budget issues and experience on the city council and transit advisory board would allow him to “hit the ground running” as a new board member. But he views the school board differently than city council.
“I do not see this as a political job. I see this as a community service job,” Reeser told board members. “You have to set an example that you can work together as a team so that you can show the rest of the school district and show the schoolchildren how things can be done in a civil way.”
Three people applied for the position: Reeser, Blick and Tonya Riepe, a technical educator at Exploration Place.
Reeser graduated from Wichita South High School in 1980 and has a degree from Wichita State University. His three daughters also graduated from Wichita schools. Reeser works for Via Christi Health Systems as a supply clerk.
