He got to keep his rainbow parking spot. Then someone painted over it.

The Marion High School senior who fought to keep his rainbow-painted parking spot – and won – woke up Thursday to a hateful sight.
Logan Waner’s painted rainbow – a symbol of LGBT pride – was covered in black paint or tar, according to Miran Stephenson, a friend and former classmate of Waner.
Stephenson said Wednesday that Waner was originally told to paint over the rainbow, but was told later in the day he could keep it.
“I was texting him all night about how excited we were, we won, we did it,” Stephenson said Thursday. “It crushed my heart when I saw his text.”
Instead of focusing on the hate of the action, Stephenson said the school came together.
“Almost everyone in the school is helping him (remove the paint),” she said. “The principal went out with a power washer. I’m just really happy that everyone is helping. It just show him the support he needs.”
It’s hard to say who painted over the rainbow, Stephenson said, but she thinks it was a random person not associated with the school.
“Even though there was so much support online, there were a few people who said it was wrong,” she said.
Seniors at the high school get approval for their designs prior to painting the spot, a tradition that has been going on for several years.
Principal Tod Gordon said Wednesday the original story of Waner having to paint over the rainbow that spread online was “not entirely right.”
Gordon said he had no problems with the spot design when he approved it, but that he later met with Waner to see if the design could be adjusted “to make sure there weren’t any problems with it.” Gordon would not say what adjustments they discussed.
By late Thursday morning, Waner’s spot was almost looking new again.
Contributing: Katherine Burgess of The Eagle
