Sunrise Christian van pictured in KC with beer, whiskey

Sunrise Christian Academy says it regrets an incident where one of its vans appeared outside a Kansas City stadium this weekend with beer and liquor in the trunk.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Bel Aire private school said a person it had loaned one of its vehicles to had given it to someone else “without the school’s consent or knowledge.”
“This individual made the poor decision to have alcohol in the vehicle, which was photographed and spread on social media,” according to the post.
A photo, taken on the social media app SnapChat, appears to show a van parked outside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with whiskey and a case of beer in the trunk. Kansas City Royals fans, whose team hosted a series against the Seattle Mariners this weekend at nearby Kauffman Stadium, were walking by the van.
“We regret this entire incident and want to make it known that Sunrise in no way encouraged, knowingly allowed or will tolerate this behavior,” according to Sunrise’s post. “We are committed to seeing students grow in wisdom, stature and in favor with God and man.”
“We do not feel like alcohol and the culture associated with it fits anywhere in that description.”
Superintendent Rob Lindsted told The Eagle they loaned the van on Friday, saying a number of people were traveling from Wichita to Kansas City for the Royals series. At some point, the van got loaned to someone else.
“I wish they would’ve contacted us but that didn’t occur,” Lindsted said. “We didn’t hear anything back until we saw it on social media.”
“Someone used the van for purposes that we never loaned it for,” he added.
Lindsted said the school eventually got the van back. He added they would “absolutely” look at their policies for loaning out their vehicles in the future.
“We’re total abstainers,” Lindsted said. “To have it used for that, especially when we thought it was transporting people … we’re just extremely disappointed.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
