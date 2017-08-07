New partnership expands city bus options for Wichita students

Families of Wichita middle school and high school students will be able to buy discounted city bus passes, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita Transit and the school district announced Monday.
In addition, students at seven Wichita schools who need transportation but don’t qualify for school bus service will be able to catch city buses twice a day at new stops as part of a pilot program, district officials said.
More information about the partnership will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the e-mailed announcement.
“I applaud the city’s Transit Office for stepping forward to make this strategic partnership possible,” Wichita superintendent Alicia Thompson said in the e-mail.
According to the news release, families of students in middle or high school will be able to buy city bus passes for $20 a month. The regular price is $55 a month.
The discounted passes, available to any student who shows their Wichita student ID when making the purchase, allow students unlimited access to Wichita Transit services.
Also new this fall, for students who attend seven schools, Wichita Transit will re-route specified routes twice a day to pick up students at designated bus stops. The city buses will drop off students at school in the morning and pick up students following dismissal.
Schools participating in the pilot program are Coleman, Curtis, Hamilton and Robinson Middle Schools and East, North and West High Schools.
The goal, district officials said, is to reach students who live less than 2.5 miles from school and don’t qualify for a school bus, but who may not have other transportation options to get to and from school.
Across the country, school districts are partnering with city bus services in an effort to lower transportation costs. Tulsa public schools recently announced that high school students could ride Tulsa Transit buses for free seven days a week with a valid student ID.
Last year, the Wichita school district eliminated bus rides for thousands of students as part of a slate of budget cuts.
The district spends a significant chunk of its $662 million budget on transportation and fuel. About 17,000 students ride buses to and from school, at a total cost of about $200,000 a day.
