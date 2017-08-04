Update: Giant mistakes fixed on water tower at WSU

0:15 Giant typos on Wichita State water tower Pause

1:35 Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship

3:10 How to get ready for the Aug. 21 eclipse

1:52 KU's Jerrance Howard on the best part of Rome: 'I just had an amazing spaghetti dish'

1:39 Aerial view of Century II

0:52 Lou Robelli developing new industrial park

1:27 K-State Football Media Day

2:22 The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

1:04 The Olathe murder-suicide investigation