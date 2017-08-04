Update: Giant mistakes fixed on water tower at WSU

Wichita State University’s name on the water tower near 17th and Oliver was misspelled and later fixed Friday morning.
The last two letters of “State” and “University” were switched to say, “Wichita Staty Universite.”
Images of the misspelling began to take off on social media Friday morning. People were stopping on Perimeter Road and the faculty/staff parking lot across the Original Pizza Hut to take photos.
It was fixed with the correct spelling by 11:15 a.m.
The water tower was being updated by the city of Wichita to include current WSU logos, according to a June 30 university news article.
The water tower will include a yellow and black WSU logo facing southwest and a WuShock logo facing northeast.
“City crews have been working hard to make the Wichita State water tank a source of pride for the WSU community,” according to the release.
Water tower at Wichita State University is no longer Wichita Staty Universite. pic.twitter.com/TlEJ3LwOis— Jaime Green (@green_jaime) August 4, 2017
It’s not immediately clear how and when the misspelled logo was painted on the structure. WSU spokesman Joe Kleinsasser referred questions about the misspelling to the city of Wichita.
“It's my understanding that it’s their project,” he wrote in an e-mail.
The Twitter accounts of the city of Wichita and Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell made some light of the mistake:
We are "sory" and will get it "fixted" "A S I P." pic.twitter.com/aUZbopLmFG— City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 4, 2017
“We are ‘sory’ and will get it ‘fixted’ ‘A S I P,’” according to the city’s tweet.
“Someone has big regrurts over this,” Longwell tweeted.
