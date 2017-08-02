On-site enrollment for Wichita schools starts Monday

In-person enrollment for Wichita public schools begins Monday.
New parents or parents who don’t have a ParentVUE account are encouraged to set up an account at their child’s school during enrollment, which is noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. All schools will have computers and assistance available.
To print and complete common enrollment forms beforehand, go to www.usd259.org/enroll. Parents who have an active ParentVUE account can complete forms online.
At on-site enrollment, families get school-specific information, including school supply lists. Middle- and high-school students take photos for student IDs.
An application for free or reduced-price lunch is available online as well.
The first day of school for all Wichita students is Aug. 23. Sixth- and ninth-graders have a half-day orientation Aug. 22.
