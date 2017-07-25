The Maize school district is looking for bus drivers.
Education

Want a job in Maize schools? There’s a job fair today

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

July 25, 2017 8:50 AM

The Maize school district will hold a job fair Tuesday for people interested in becoming a bus driver, para-educator or food service worker.

The fair is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Maize South Middle School, 3403 N. Tyler Road in Wichita.

At the fair, prospective employees can test drive a bus, complete an application and participate in an on-site interview.

The typical schedule for Maize bus drivers is 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on school days, district officials said. Drivers get evenings, weekends, holidays and school breaks off, as well as a $50 monthly bonus for perfect attendance.

Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias

