Want a job in Maize schools? There’s a job fair today

The Maize school district will hold a job fair Tuesday for people interested in becoming a bus driver, para-educator or food service worker.
The fair is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Maize South Middle School, 3403 N. Tyler Road in Wichita.
At the fair, prospective employees can test drive a bus, complete an application and participate in an on-site interview.
The typical schedule for Maize bus drivers is 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on school days, district officials said. Drivers get evenings, weekends, holidays and school breaks off, as well as a $50 monthly bonus for perfect attendance.
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
