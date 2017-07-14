Fairmount Towers dorm to close next month, be torn down

Fairmount Towers will close in mid-August and eventually be demolished, Wichita State University announced Friday morning.
About 300 students who were supposed to move into the 53-year-old dorm this fall will be housed in a new apartment complex on the Innovation Campus.
The university said the affected students will live at those apartments, The Flats at WSU, at no additional cost.
Fairmount Towers has “reached the end of its useful life,” associate vice president for facilities Eric King said in the news release.
He referenced a 2015 report that determined Fairmount Towers saw limited demand from students and was too isolated from the core of WSU’s campus.
The land, near 21st and Hillside, could be converted for “other university uses,” King said.
WSU’s provost and senior vice president Tony Vizzini said it’s part of an effort to create “a more residential, 24-hour campus,” pointing to the 2014 opening of Shocker Hall.
“The next step has always been to close Fairmount,” Vizzini said. “The Flats gives us an opportunity to do that.”
The Flats, constructed by MWCB, LCC and scheduled to open in early August, will be located south of Eck Stadium and Mike Oatman Drive. The one-to-four bedroom apartments are fully furnished and include shared kitchens, washer-dryers and living rooms.
It will have 112 apartments, with a full occupancy originally projected at 285 residents. WSU spokesman Joe Kleinsasser said some apartments could have more students than they were originally intended to house.
“It’s still probably more spacious than what they were originally in (at Fairmount Towers),” he said.
Kleinsasser said an updated occupancy for The Flats is about 400 students. He said some students had already signed up to live in The Flats before the Fairmount Towers announcement.
“Many of the rooms will be double now instead of single,” he said.
The university’s housing and residence life department will manage The Flats.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments