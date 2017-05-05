‘Fighting words,’ charges of racism create WSU social media storm

Wichita State University police said they are investigating an incident on campus that allegedly involved the outgoing student body president and the parents of the new president.
WSU Police Department Captain Corey Herl said the department got a call about “an act of disturbance at the Rhatigan Student Center” at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, after an end-of-the-year student government banquet.
Former student body president Joseph Shepard and former vice president Taben Azad attended the banquet, as well as new president Paige Hungate and her parents, Stacey Steffes-Sundquist and Trent Hungate.
At the banquet, Azad and Shepard made speeches about their time in office, including their contentious relationship with administration officials.
Azad, a witness listed in a campus police report, said that, after the event, he saw Hungate’s mother in an argument with Shepard.
“I noticed it, and I could tell it was not a small discussion,” Azad said. “I could tell her mom was berating him.”
Azad said he separated the two and that Steffes-Sundquist made her way to a stairwell.
“When her mom finally leaves, Paige’s dad comes up the stairs, looking straight at Joseph, and starts charging at him,” Azad said.
Azad said about a dozen people helped keep the two away from each other. He heard Hungate’s father “kind of yell at Joseph,” he said.
“ ‘You want to talk (expletive) about my daughter?’ That’s the only words that I heard from him,” Azad said.
The WSU police report lists Shepard and his mother, Sheila Davenport-Shepard, as victims. It describes an alleged battery by an unnamed suspect as “physical contact in (a) rude, insulting, angry manner.” It also describes alleged disorderly conduct as “fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment.”
“It’s under pending investigation,” said Herl, the campus police captain.
Calls to Paige Hungate and her parents were not returned Friday morning. Hungate was elected student body president in April.
Shepard, his mother and another witness, Quang Nguyen, could not be reached Friday morning. Nguyen works in WSU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Social media posts, including a widely-shared Facebook post from Shepard’s father, Steven Shepard, allege that Shepard was called a racial slur in the exchange with one or both of Hungate’s parents.
Steffes-Sundquist is an assistant principal at Northwest High School in Wichita. Trent Hungate is an assistant football coach at Kapaun Mount Carmel High School.
Wichita school district officials, as well as Kapaun’s principal, said they are looking into the matter.
“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night at a WSU event,” said district spokeswoman Susan Arensman. “To the extent that it impacts our district, we are following district protocol and investigating.”
Reaction from community, WSU
Social media posts about the incident rapidly spread in WSU circles. A variety of hashtags, including #StandwithShepard, gained traction.
I #StandWithShepard because there is no context for anyone to be called the n-word.— Tracia Banuelos (@traelabae) May 5, 2017
Making unsubstantiated claims and labeling a girl "the most hated woman on campus" is not how anyone should be treated #StandWithHungate— Hayden Squires (@HSquires_15) May 5, 2017
Some students and others encouraged people to call Wichita school district officials, NAACP headquarters and the university’s Title IX office to report the alleged racial slur.
“WSU is in the heart of Northeast Wichita, you know, where most of the Black people live,” wrote local activist Djuan Wash in a Facebook post. “We aren’t going anywhere, no matter how much you all would like us too.”
Lou Heldman, WSU’s vice president for strategic communication, said key administrators did not attend the student government banquet because they were at a WSU Foundation event.
“It’s a police matter at this point and it needs to run its course,” Heldman said. “They responded to a call, they interviewed people and they’re sorting it out.”
Joe Kleinsasser, WSU spokesman, said it was brought to his attention by university police Friday morning.
“There were completely different opinions on what transpired. Regardless, it’s unfortunate,” Kleinsasser said. “Either someone’s being wrongly accused of saying something, or someone said something they really shouldn’t have said. And that’s going to be hard to verify I think.
“Maybe as cooler heads prevail, we’ll get to it.”
Teri Hall, WSU’s vice president for student affairs, arrived at the Rhatigan Student Center after the banquet and alleged incident.
“We’re trying to get both sides of the story and figure out what really happened,” she said Friday.
Hall said banquets that include both outgoing and incoming student administrations could lead to “awkward” situations.
“When you do it that way, there are people on both sides … that might have some mixed feelings about what’s going on,” she said.
She said administrators were already looking at having separate events, but that there hadn’t been enough time to change the structure for Thursday’s event.
“We’re absolutely talking about doing that for next year.”
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Suzanne Perez Tobias: 316-268-6567, @suzannetobias
