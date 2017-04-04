WATC providing $275,000 in tuition for high-demand programs

The Wichita Area Technical College announced Tuesday that it has added four programs to its Wichita Promise free tuition initiative for the fall semester.
WATC spokesman Andy McFayden said that information technology systems, surgical technology, dental assistant and emergency medical technician programs will be added to the roster of available tuition-free catalog choices.
Wichita Promise is a scholarship program offered by the college to pay tuition and fees for students studying for specific high-demand career pathways. McFayden said that close to $275,000 will be available to students beginning this fall on a first-come, first-served basis.
The college started offering the program last year. About 130 students took advantage of Wichita Promise during the 2016-17 school year, McFayden said.
“I think this is going to be a hot ticket,” McFayden said. “We’re in the second round now, so the word is out a little bit. It’s been a huge success so far.”
Scholarship-eligible areas of study offered this year include machining technology, construction science, composite technology (fabrication), automotive service technology, industrial automation, assembly mechanic (sheet metal) and nursing, medical and dental pre-health courses.
Most Wichita Promise students, McFayden said, will work toward a technical certificate through the college. Upon completion of a program, students are guaranteed a job interview, according to the college.
Those interested in learning more about the scholarships are encouraged to attend an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. on April 25 at the college’s center at 4501 E. 47th St. South or its campus at 301 S. Grove.
Information about the scholarship program is available online at watc.edu/wichitapromise.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
